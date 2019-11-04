



Police are searching for a man seen on video repeatedly punching and kicking another man inside an elevator in the Bronx.

The 67-year-old victim told investigators the violent attack was unprovoked.

Surveillance video shows the men enter the elevator around 11 p.m. Friday at an apartment building on Southern Boulevard near East 187th Street in Belmont. As the door opens, the suspect takes a swing at the victim, throwing blows until he is helpless on the floor.

“I’m scared because I live alone over there,” one resident told CBS2. “No, no, no this building is not safe… Nobody’s doing nothing.”

Investigators said it appears the men knew each other, but it’s unclear what prompted the attack.

Some who live in the building said the violence has their loved ones in defense-mode.

“I let them know every single day – when they go down this elevator, outside in general, just be careful, take caution, because anything can happen at any time,” said resident Jose Maita.

The suspect could be seen wiping the elevator with his sleeve, as if covering his tracks, before running off and getting away in a dark colored minivan.

“Pretty pathetic what the guy did. I just hope the man that was assaulted is OK. My regards to his family,” visitor Jaysean Sanchez said.

Police said the 67-year-old victim was treated at a VA hospital for cuts and bruises to his face.

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.