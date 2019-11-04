Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A terrifying scene was caught on camera in Harlem last week.
It happened around 1 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the corner of Lenox Avenue and 139th Street.
Video shows a man on a bicycle pull out a gun and start firing into a busy intersection, seemingly at random. He then rides away.
Police say no one was hurt.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.