NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a warning to New Yorkers about potentially deadly counterfeit prescription pills being distributed nationwide.
According to the DEA, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl are being manufactured by Mexican drug cartels for distribution throughout North America.
The DEA sampled tablets seized nationwide between January and March of this year and found 27% contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.
In a press release Monday, DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan, New York Division, said, “Counterfeit pills have hidden dangers causing one in four users to die, according to DEA field testing. This is a warning to New Yorkers and a plea for parents to talk to their children about using counterfeit or diverted prescription pills- either one of them ends with death and/or devastation.”
You can read the DEA’s report here.