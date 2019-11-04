Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the L train overhaul project and welcome news for residents of the far East Village.
A new entrance opened Monday morning at 14th Street and Avenue A.
“Today is all about delivering something for the community in the form of a new entrance that will shorten people’s commutes on a day-to-day basis,” said Janno Lieber, MTA chief development officer.
The MTA says as crews work to repair tunnel damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, the agency is also making improvements to expand accessibility.
That includes a new elevator at the station.
Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that phase one of the tunnel restoration is ahead of schedule and that work could wrap up by April.