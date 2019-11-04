



– The NYPD announced Monday that James O’Neill is stepping down as commissioner of the New York City Police Department.

During his tenure, O’Neill led efforts to bolster community policing and repair the department’s relationship with minority communities that had complained about innocent black and Hispanic men being caught up in aggressive enforcement of minor crimes.

Late 1950s … James O’Neill grows up in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, one of seven children.

1970s to 1980s … According to the Wall Street Journal, O’Neill worked as an insurance underwriter before joining the NYPD. O’Neill graduated from John Jay College with a Bachelor of Arts in Government and a Master of Public Administration.

1983 … James O’Neill begins his law enforcement career with the New York Transit Police.

1995 … The Transit Police merges with the NYPD. O’Neill keeps rank of lieutenant and works at the police academy and the warrant squad.

1990s to 2001 … O’Neill is promoted to captain and executive officer in the 52nd Precinct in the northern Bronx. He also takes command positions during this time at the Central Park precinct, the 25th Precinct in eastern Harlem and the 44th Precinct in the western Bronx.

Sept. 11, 2001 … O’Neill is the commanding officer at the 25th Precinct in eastern Harlem when the terror attacks of September 11th happen at the World Trade Center.

March 2014 … O’Neill appointed a commanding officer under Police Commissioner William Bratton.

July 2014 … O’Neill named Chief of Patrol.

December 2014 … O’Neill named Chief of Department followed the assassinations of Detectives Rafael Ramos and WenJian Liu.

September 2016 … O’Neill is named Police Commissioner by Mayor Bill de Blasio, succeeding Bill Bratton in that role.

November 2019 … O’Neill announces his retirement from the NYPD, so be succeeded by Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.