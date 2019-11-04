Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video shows an officer Tasing a man who walked into a police station with a knife.
The incident happened Sunday inside the 40th Precinct in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
An officer is seen opening the door behind the man, then quickly Tases him, knocking him to the ground.
Police said the man threatened to hurt himself.
“Our cops make split-second decisions every day. When an emotionally disturbed man armed with a knife walked into the @NYPD40Pct, these officers acted quickly,” tweeted Chief Terence Monahan. “Never hesitating and prepared for anything, they utilized a taser — ensuring a safe outcome for everyone. Well done!”
The man was taken to the hospital and has not been charged with a crime.