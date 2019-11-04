Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 100 vegetable products distributed by Mann’s are being recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.
The affected products were sold under multiple brands, including Del Monte, H-E-B and H-E-B Organics, Hungryroot, Marketside, Signature Farms and Trader Joe’s.
The FDA says no illnesses connected to this recall have been reported and the products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.
The recalled products have “Best If Enjoyed By” date of Oct. 11, 2019 to Nov. 16, 2019.
Click here to find a full list of the recalled products.
Anyone who purchased an affected product should throw it away.
Consumers with questions can email consumers@mannpacking.com or call 1-844-927-0707.