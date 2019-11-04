



The New York Mets will officially introduce former outfielder Carlos Beltran as their 22nd manager in franchise history Monday.

The nine-time All-Star outfielder has plenty of experience in New York. He played with the Mets from 2006-2011, and with the Yankees in 2014 and 2015.

Beltran, 42, has no previous managerial experience.

He’s been given a three year deal with the Mets that includes a club option for 2023.

Beltran was all-in with the Mets from the start of the search. He even declined interviews with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres to prove he only wanted to be Mets manager.

In the end, the 20-year MLB veteran has beaten out Eduardo Perez and Tim Bogar for the job of replacing Mickey Callaway in Queens.

“Thanks to Jeff (Wilpon) and the ownership group for their ongoing support as we worked through a very detailed managerial search process,” General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “We are very excited to bring Carlos on board as our next manager and re-introduce him to Mets fans next week.”

Beltran retired from baseball just two years ago and has spent the past two seasons with the Yankees as a special adviser to general manager Brian Cashman.

The Mets are putting a lot of faith in him to overcome his lack of managerial experience — the same challenge that faced Callaway two years ago. Beltran will also have to shake a long-established reputation of not speaking often with the media while he was a player.