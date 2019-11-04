Comments
Sunshine will ultimately win out today with just a few passing clouds. Expect temperatures to come up just a little shy of normal in the mid 50s.
More clouds will filter in tonight ahead of our next system, though we’ll remain dry. Temperatures are only expected to dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.
There’s a chance of showers tomorrow, but the best chance looks to be south and east of the city. It will be a little milder, as well, with highs around 60°.
As for Wednesday, expect more sunshine in the mix as high pressure regains control. Temperatures will be running a little cooler with highs in the low 50s.