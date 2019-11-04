



— The search for Stephanie Parze intensified Monday on Staten Island, nearly a week after she disappeared.

Police spent much of the day looking for the young woman from Freehold, N.J., both by air, and on the ground, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

Police from New York and New Jersey were on site for several hours, searching a wooded area near Long Pond Park. A heavy police presence was visible and departments confirmed it was related to the search for the missing 25-year-old, who was last seen Oct. 30.

Family members said she stopped by her parents’ house in Freehold on Wednesday evening, and was heading to her grandmother’s house. When she didn’t show up at work the next day, her family started a desperate search. Volunteers have been putting up flyers with her picture, asking anyone with information to come forward.

Some 25 miles away from Freehold, police were combing through the woods. They have not yet revealed why they are focusing their search on this particular area, or if they have found anything.