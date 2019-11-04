NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 that NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill is set to step down.
A formal announcement is expected a 2 p.m. press conference at City Hall.
Sources say Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea will be promoted to commissioner.
O’Neill was appointed to the top job in 2016 by Mayor Bill de Blasio. During his tenure, O’Neill led efforts to bolster community policing and repair the department’s relationship with minority communities that had complained about innocent black and Hispanic men being caught up in aggressive enforcement of minor crimes.
According to sources, the 61-year-old is expected to retire from the Police Department and take a job in the private sector.
Commissioner O’Neill began his law enforcement career in 1983 with the Transit Police Department.
We’ll have have much more on this developing story on CBSN New York throughout the afternoon.