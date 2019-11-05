



A 31-year-old man was shot to death Monday in the Bronx.

Another man was also shot in the leg but is expected to survive.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of East 157th Street and Elton Avenue in the Melrose section.

Police said Noel Izarry, 31, was shot in the head and leg. He was rushed to NYC Health+ Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

The other victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear what sparked the shooting or if the men knew each other.

Investigators said they’re searching for a white Mercedes SUV that was seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.