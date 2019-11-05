Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four women and a teenager have been arrested after allegedly robbing a cab driver in Brooklyn.
It happened on Oct. 23 in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Around 4:30 p.m., a 47-year-old cab driver was dropping five people off on Atlantic Avenue near Brooklyn Avenue when they allegedly threw an unknown chemical substance in his eyes and robbed him of $200 cash before running away.
The victim was taken to a local medical center in stable condition.
Police say 18-year-old Arayah Myhand, 18-year-old Destiny Brown, 19-year-old Shareese Brown, 20-year-old Kaylin John and a 17-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the incident Monday evening.
Destiny Brown, Shareese Brown, John and the teenager have all been charged with robbery. Myhand has been charged with attempted robbery.