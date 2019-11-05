



– Was it a bad omen for the New York Giants

A black cat took the field at MetLife stadium, becoming the star of Monday night’s game.

Halloween isn't over yet 😹 pic.twitter.com/XhLDP3NgJO — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2019

The Giants lost their fifth straight game last night to the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Many fans say at least some of the bad luck came from the black cat that ran across the field in the second quarter.

The game stopped for a few minutes as the cat ran around, and stunned fans watched, wondering if the cat’s presence would haunt the Cowboys or the Giants.

Unfortunately for the home team, NFL Research tweeted these stats:

Before #MNF was suspended due to the presence of a black cat on the field, the Giants were winning 9-3 and Dak Prescott had 84 yards, 0 TDs and 1 INT. After #BlackCat exited and play resumed, Dallas outscored New York 34-9 and Prescott had 173 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 5, 2019

Indeed, the Cowboys went on to win the game 37-18.

While some cultures consider black cats a good omen, many western societies think the opposite. It’s said the Pilgrims considered black cats to be demonic.

“I thought it was very hilarious, and I thought that the Cowboys might lose that game, ’cause we were down 9-3, so when the cat was in our favor, we won,” said a Giants fan named Eric.

For those wondering about the status of our furry friend 😺 at tonight’s @Giants game👇 The black cat ran off the field and disappeared under a seating section. Once we locate and safely capture the cat, we will take it to a veterinarian for examination. #BlackCat | #DALvsNYG — MetLife Stadium (@MetLifeStadium) November 5, 2019

The Giants play the Jets this weekend.

You may recall Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said he was “seeing ghosts” on the field a few weeks ago, so it’s anyone’s guess what may invade the game on Sunday.