



– From casting spells to coining new phrases, actress Emma Watson is making headlines for putting a new spin on how we look at the word “single.”

The fictional Harry Potter character Hermione Granger may be a muggle-born witch who discovered her powers at the age of 11, but in real life, Emma Watson, the actress who played her is about to be 30.

She dished to British Vogue about her relationship status months before the big birthday. But it’s the way she phrased it that has many talking.

“I think that’s wonderful. She’s a strong, independent woman. I have two daughters, so yay for Emma,” said Kate Kerrane of New Hyde Park.

The English actress told the magazine it took her a long time, but she’s happy to be single, saying she calls it being “self-partnered.”

“I think it’s very empowering. I think it shows a lot of self-confidence, ability to be your own person,” said Upper East Side resident Carletta Downs.

“If I was single, I would consider myself self-partnered,” said Bronx resident Stephan JAckson.

According to the latest U.S. census reprot, almost 101 million Americans over the age 18 aren’t married – that’s more than 45 percent of the adult population.

While most single people CBS2 spoke with are for the new phrase, others question it.

“Since I am single myself, I am my own partner, and I don’t need anyone else right now,” said San Francisco resident Brian Lee.

“Do your thing. Whatever. I guess I’m self-partnered too,” said Harlem resident Courtney Silber.

“When you think about the word, ‘self-partner.’ Self, being by your self. And partner means you’re with someone else. So it don’t make any sense. I don’t know where people are coming with with this weird vocabulary,” said Harlem resident Loretta Grant.

Dr. Sudhir Gadh says the “self-partnered” expression could be a positive evolution of the word single.

“I think whenever you see a change in a word, it makes you think ‘Was the old word offensive?’ Was single offensive? Maybe it has grown to that?” he said.

Dr. Gadh, a board certified psychiatrist, says it could be healthier to identify as “self-partnered” if you’re single, meaning you’re content with being alone. It could even work if you’re in a relationship or married.

“I think it would be ideal. You want someone who is greater than the sum of their parts, and that makes the team even better. It’s easier to be with someone who is self-partnered than self-destructive,” Dr. Gadh said.

Who knew playing a witch could lead to such wisdom about how to be content.