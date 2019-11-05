



Now furious customers are being asked to trash some of the groceries they recently purchased our of concern they may have been contaminated, CBS2’s Charlie Cooper reported Tuesday.

Hepatitis A is spread when an infected person doesn’t wash their hands properly after using the bathroom and then touches food that’s eaten by someone else. Health officials said that’s exactly what happened at a ShopRite in Somerville, when a deli worker came into work for two weeks with the disease.

“I bought deli meat. I bought from the appetizing bar where they have olives,” customer Janet McCormick said.

Those areas in the store are where a worker with hepatitis A made direct contact with food from Oct. 13-30, a time, the Department of Health said, when the liver disease was easiest to spread.

“I got my route. Luckily, the deli area isn’t part of it or the bathroom, so I think I’m one of the safe ones,” customer Colin Martin said.

For those who did use the bathroom or bought food from the deli late last month, they’re advised to throw it out and get vaccinated. It’s something McCormick said she tried to do, but instead got some push-back.

“I’m 65. My insurance company will not pay for the shot because I’m 65. You have to be 64 and under to get the hepatitis A shot,” McCormick said.

Although ShopRite recommends customers use their in-store pharmacy.

“I went into ShopRite and said, ‘The shot is $127. I’m not paying $127 out of my pocket for your mistake.’ They said they won’t do anything about it,” McCormick said.

What ShopRite said it has done is deep cleaned and sanitized the store and thrown out all deli items in which the employee came in contact.

“I think they should be giving out free shots at their pharmacy. That’s what I think. It’s not my mistake that I ate here. I spend a lot of money here at ShopRite,” McCormick said.

A statement issued by the store reads, “At this time, no additional illnesses have been reported and the risk of exposure and infection is low. This is an isolated incident at one store.”

ShopRite did not say what the status of the infected employee is. People infected with hepatitis A may have symptoms, including fever, upset stomach and vomiting. Most people fully recover on their own within a few weeks.

If you believe you’ve been exposed to hepatitis A at ShopRite you’re encouraged to consult your healthcare provider.