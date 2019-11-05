



— A tiny street in the West Village is home to an 1800s townhouse that has been transformed into a modern marvel.

For this week’s edition of Living Large, CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge visited 11 St. Luke’s Place. It is a picture perfect example of the area. The street is just few blocks long and the home faces the quiet of James J. Walker Park.

Once you step inside, there’s a striking sight line all the way to the rear.

“It really captures the light, the ceiling height, the whole entire space,” said Douglas Elliman Real Estate’ Gavin Shiminski, who took Duddridge on the tour of the 6,800 square-foot townhouse. “You’re greeted with a beautiful Sol Lewitt wall, which is unique to this home.”

Lewitt was an American painter considered to be a master of conceptual art.

“You do not get this with the home. It’s going to be an extra price tag of $620,000,” Shiminski said.

There’s another showstopper in the living room.

“One of the things we have here hidden behind the fireplace is your TV,” Shiminski said.

There’s a ton of marble sliding on each side. Further in, a 10-foot extension leads to a huge glass wall and overlook to the patio.

Shiminski then took Duddridge to the kitchen floor, which features a gleaming white space anchored by a massive stove.

“You have double sinks. You have dishwashers on both sides,” Shiminski said.

There’s also outside access to a one-of-a-kind space, which is fully landscaped, and ultra private with stone walls.

Back inside, Shiminski took Duddridge to the 600-bottle wine cellar.

There’s also a complete gym and massage area.

A sculptural staircase has a custom light fixture that spans all five floors. The stairs are a masterful mix of materials, including glass to allow light to filter down.

Six bedrooms occupy the upper floors, with the master suite on top.

“You have your beautiful wood-burning fireplace, you have your terrace,” Shiminski said.

And more secrets await on the roof.

“Then you have your 6-foot plunge pool,” Shiminski said.

A shaded lounge area occupies the other side.

To live large at 11 St. Luke’s Place will cost you $28.75 million.

If new owners decide they don’t want the Lewitt mural, the seller can paint over it when they leave. The home’s current owners own the right to paint it again in their new home.