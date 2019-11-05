Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters cast ballots Tuesday to decide how big an advantage Democrats will have in the state’s General Assembly in the first legislative contest since Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy took office in 2018.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters cast ballots Tuesday to decide how big an advantage Democrats will have in the state’s General Assembly in the first legislative contest since Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy took office in 2018.
Polls closed at 8 p.m., with all 80 seats in the Assembly on the ballot.
Along with local races, voters decided a statewide ballot question on whether veterans living in retirement communities should get a $250 property tax deduction.
NEW JERSEY ELECTION RESULTS
Democrats now have a 54 to 26 advantage in the Assembly.
One of the top races has been Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick’s fight to keep his seat in the 21st District, which is becoming more Democratic.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)