WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist scored in the shootout to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Nico Hischier scored in regulation for the Devils, who are 4-1-2 in their past seven games.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 shots for New Jersey, which was playing the second game of a five-game trip.

Andrew Copp scored in regulation for the Jets, who started a four-game homestand and lost in extra time for the first time this season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg, which went 1-4 in its last homestand.

Winnipeg had won its previous seven games against the Devils.

New Jersey led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied after two.

Hischier scored his second goal of the season at 4:44 of the first off a rebound, extending his point streak to four games with two goals and three assists in that span. Taylor Hall assisted, giving him eight points in a six-game point streak, including seven assists.

Copp tied it at 8:38 of the second when he deflected in Josh Morrissey’s shot from the point.

Jack Hughes went in alone on Hellebuyck late in the second, but the netminder stopped the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

New Jersey had a 12-8 lead in shots on goal after the first period. At the end of regulation, the Devils had 31 shots to the Jets’ 29. Winnipeg had four shots in overtime to New Jersey’s one.

Jets center Bryan Little left the ice with 12:33 remaining in the third after teammate Nikolaj Ehlers blasted a one-timer from the point that hit Little on the left side of the helmet. He collapsed to the ice and some blood could be seen before he skated off to the dressing room, accompanied by trainers. Little missed the first nine games of the season with a concussion.

UP NEXT

New Jersey travels to Calgary to play the Flames on Thursday.

Winnipeg hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)