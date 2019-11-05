Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new development in the search for suspects who disrespected the badge this summer by drenching officers with water.
The NYPD says a man caught on camera when a cop got hit with a bucket has been arrested.
Darnell Hillard, 21, has been a wanted man for three months.
Authorities say he was one of the men who threw water on officers as they made an arrest.
Hillard is facing several charges, including assault and obstruction.