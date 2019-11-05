



— A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed in Jamaica , Queens, on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect is in custody. Sources tell CBS2 the suspect was driving a stolen car.

According to police, the driver hit a pedestrian at the corner of Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard outside an LIRR station around 9:15 p.m.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Ali Bauman they heard the crash and saw a woman pinned underneath the tires, but when they looked inside the car, the driver was nowhere in sight.

CBS2 spoke with one witness who ran over with a group of people and tried lifting the car off the unconscious victim’s body.

“Just saw the boom, and we all ran across the street and looked under the car and she was stuck. There was blood coming from her. She wasn’t moving or anything. Everyone was trying to speak to her, pull the car off of her,” witness Jade Turner said. “A lot of people were out here crying because it could’ve been one of us under there.”

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is in custody with charges pending.