



— If a picture paints a thousand words, there is one hanging in a Connecticut city with quite a story to tell.

This art treasure was once tossed into the trash, but now it’s finally back on display after almost 50 years, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Tuesday.

Stamford is a city where there’s always something new going up. Usually glassy and modern. Usually, not always.

The newest addition to the lobby of the Tully Health Center was created in 1934 and nearly destroyed in 1970.

MORE: NYC Welcomes The Massive Mural Work Of Artist JR

A mural by Depression-era master James Daugherty now hangs about a tenth of a mile from its original home at Stamford High School. It’s one of seven murals that dominated the old music room, until a renovation 49 years ago.

Construction workers cut the canvases up into 30 pieces, and threw them into a dumpster. The art treasure came this close to being trashed.

“Frank Bowne, who was a student at Stamford High School, found them and brought them home,” said John Varamo, program director for Stamford Arts & Culture.

Bowne gave the canvases to an art expert, triggering an ownership battle.

MORE: Battle Brewing Over Proposed Sugarhill Gang Mural In Englewood, NJ

Daugherty is held in high regard. The murals are worth more than $1 million. Some were sold to private parties.

Stamford got one and sent it to Cleveland for restoration by experts at ICA Art Conservation.

“They had to remove a lot of dirt and debris,” Varamo said.

The finished product shows epic figures in vivid colors.

“Americans helping other Americans, picking them up and bringing them out of The Depression,” Varamo said.

From a trash pile, to a place of pride — on display after nearly 50 years for generations to enjoy.