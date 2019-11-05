



— On Long Island , one of the fastest computers in the world is used to possibly save lives.

Researchers at Stony Brook University have developed the world’s largest immersive visualization cabins, helping doctors find tiny cancers and much more.

Thanks to a $1 million computer upgrade, if you step into one of the University’s three immersive display chambers, you can visualize tiny parts of the body supersized.

“Because we have a 360-degree view, nothing is hidden,” said Dr. Arie Kaufman, distinguished professor of computer science at SUNY Stony Brook.

It gives doctors a better chance of beating cancer, putting chemists inside a single molecule to develop disease-fighting drugs. Kaufman helped develop the circular high-def chambers, changing the way we can see almost everything.

It may sound familiar to anyone who remembers the 1960s film “Fantastic Voyage.”

“Instead of a submarine going down the blood vessels, we have now the physician inside the colon of the patient, navigating and looking for polyps,” Kaufman said.

In another chamber, more than 400 screens give a 1.5 billion pixel view.

Imagine the application for law enforcement being able to clearly see every person’s face at a presidential inauguration or stadium without losing context or resolution.

“We can display all of the citizens of the United States in a class photo,” Kaufman said.

It can help scientists visualize what before they could only imagine, like being inside the Milky Way.

“It’s only a little short of actually being in space,” researcher Saeed Boorboor said.

Or seeing an entire city at once.

“All you have to do is walk closer and you can see a construction worker, you can read billboards,signs,” Boorboor said.

The technology could also revolutionize entertainment. Imagine being surrounded by video displays in the movie theater of the future.