



Starting next month, nearly 900 New York City inmates could be released from jail under similar guidelines.

Critics and supporters have been arguing over whether the release poses a public safety risk.

“Bail reform means that there are a number of crimes, including some violent crimes, for which people can no longer be held pre-trial,” CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters said Tuesday.

“We’re talking about people who are presumed innocent, we’re talking about people who there’s no public safety risk or assessment or threat,” said Marie Ndiaya, of the Legal Aid Society.

Today, President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue, tweeting, “So sad to see what is happening in New York where Governor Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio are letting out 900 Criminals, some hardened and bad, onto the sidewalks of our rapidly declining, because of them, city. The Radical Left Dems are killing our cities. NYPD Chief is resigning!”

A few hours later, Mayor Bill de Blasio fired back, posting, “New York City’s never been safer and not just because you finally left town. Our commissioner worked tirelessly to bring police and communities together. We’re safer than ever because we let safety and fairness walk hand in hand — and rejected the rhetoric of crooks like you.”

A law enforcement source told CBS2 the released inmates will be offered incentives, like New York Mets tickets, Dunkin Donuts gift cards and subway passes, to show up for their court hearings.