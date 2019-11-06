



— A taxi driver is suing over a piece of concrete he said fell from an overpass and hit his taxi, while passengers, including a baby, were in the back.

CBSN New York’s Dave Carlin spoke to the driver on Wednesday.

The concrete fell from the Seventh Avenue bridge and struck the livery cab of 39-year-old Mohammad Hossain at around 5 p.m. on June 23 while Hossain was driving southbound on Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn.

He suffered severe shoulder injuries and said all these months later he’s still in pain.

“Still I got back pain. My lower back is killing me, you know?” Hossain said.

Attorney Alex Ormani further explained his client’s harrowing ordeal.

“There was a 6-foot piece of concrete that fell down, that struck the car at this angle,” Ormani said, demonstrating. “And it broke in three pieces, two pieces going inside and one piece falling out.”

“Of course, I’m lucky. Everybody says so. Police, hospital said, ‘You are a lucky guy,'” Hossain added.

Hossain said working as an Uber driver means he is repeatedly in the same spot where he could have lost his life and he feels that fear every time.

The bridge, itself, belongs to the state, which is why the state is the currently a main focus of the lawsuit.

One theory suggests repeated salting may have undermined the rebar that connects the concrete to the bridge.

The cab passengers are not included in the lawsuit. Hossain’s lawyer said it would be a conflict of interest to represent both the drivers and passengers.

