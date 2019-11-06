



NEW YORK (HOODLINE) — Want to know where to go when it comes to cycling in New York City?

Luckily, there’s no shortage of first-class cycling options to check out in and around New York City.

To find the top cycling studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

(Bonus: You can try them all out if you’re a member of ClassPass, a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings.)

Harlem Cycle

2350 Seventh Ave., Harlem

Harlem Cycle | Photo: ClassPass

Harlem Cycle is New York City’s favorite cycling studio by the numbers, with 4.9 stars out of 6,203 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp and 2,101 fans on Facebook.

“The little things matter with Harlem Cycle,” according to the business’s ClassPass profile. “They pay attention to all the details with a focus on one thing: Providing the best classes possible. From their music to decor, Harlem Cycle’s studio is filled with the rich culture characterized by the Harlem Renaissance.”

Simply Fit Astoria

3720 Astoria Blvd. South, Astoria

Photo: Simply Fit Astoria/Yelp

Also among New York City’s favorites is Simply Fit Astoria, with 4.7 stars out of 11,226 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp and 1,727 fans on Facebook.

“Offering the most unique and fun fitness classes in the industry, Simply Fit Astoria strives to give each person individualized attention and the best experience possible,” explains the business’s ClassPass profile. “We at Simply Fit Astoria are dedicated to making each class feel like a party while also passing along our knowledge of health and fitness.”

Manhattan Plaza Health Club

482 W. 43rd St., Hell’s Kitchen

Photo: Manhattan Plaza Health Club/Yelp

With 4.6 stars out of 495 reviews on ClassPass, 3.5 stars out of 166 reviews on Yelpand 5,874 fans on Facebook, Manhattan Plaza Health Club has garnered plenty of local fans.

“Manhattan Plaza Health Club (MPHC) climbing gym opened in 1992 as New York City’s first commercial climbing wall,” according to the business’s profile on ClassPass. “They continue to serve as Manhattan’s premier climbing destination with awesome staff, challenging routes and the best community around. Their famous rock climbing gym is more than a workout opportunity.”

Limitless Fitness Studios

322 New Dorp Lane, New Dorp

Limitless Fitness Studios | Photo: ClassPass

With 4.8 stars out of 558 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelpand 3,699 fans on Facebook, Limitless Fitness Studios holds its own among the competition. It’s been open since 2012.

“Limitless Fitness Studios has been serving Staten Island since 2012,” Limitless Fitness Studios writes on its Yelp page. “Our mission is to provide excellent work out classes in a warm, friendly environment where guests of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. With many years of success so far, we look forward to adding you to our long history of happy customers.”

WillyB Fitness

203 Berry St., Williamsburg

Photo: Eris A./Yelp

With 4.4 stars out of 15 reviews on ClassPass, 2.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelpand 34 fans on Facebook, WillyB Fitness is another popular local pick.

“WillyB Fitness is the ‘big box’ gym reimagined,” per the business’s profile on ClassPass. “With one of the largest dedicated fitness spaces in Williamsburg, WillyB Fitness is the mecca for fitness lovers of all ages and abilities. State of the art equipment, endless weights and high-caliber group fitness classes.”

