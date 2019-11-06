(CBS Local)– Actor Ashton Kutcher has been concerned about the issues revolving around student debt for over a decade.

The actor and Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig decided to team up to create a new show on Crackle called “Going From Broke,” which showcases 10 different situations of people trying to get out from underneath massive amounts of debt from college loans.

“What surprises me the most is that the country doesn’t seem to be taking it seriously,” said Rosensweig in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “There’s only 320 million Americans in total and 44 million Americans have college debt right now and 40% of them are behind on their payments. It’s the only debt in this country you cannot declare bankruptcy on. You’re going to have it forever. The government has loaned an incredible amount without educating people on it. The problem is so severe and there is not enough discussion on it.”

The show features several heartbreaking financial stories including one man in his 20s who graduated from the University of Wisconsin and is living in his car because he is $80,000 in debt. The Scarsdale High School graduate Rosensweig hopes this show can provide young people with the tools to pay off their debt and get their lives together.

“If you’re waiting for the government to fix it, you’re going to be waiting for a long time,” said Rosensweig. “People are delaying buying homes and cars and getting married and having families if they want them. We can help you with that. If you pay off your debt $100 over the limit, you can save $10,000-$11,000 and 10 years worth of payments. Small steps when you understand it can make a massive impact on your life.”