



The race for Hempstead town supervisor remains too close to call this morning on Long Island.

Republican challenger and Receiver of Taxes Donald Clavin has declared victory over Democratic incumbent Laura Gillen, appearing to return the country’s largest township back to GOP control.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a win for the entire GOP in Nassau County,” Clavin told supporters Tuesday night.

Gillen did not speak publicly last night and she has not conceded.

Less than 1,400 votes separate the candidates, and Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs told a crowd of supporters there are 5,500 absentee ballots outstanding.

“We’re down by about 1,400-1,500 votes in the Town of Hempstead,” he said.

Two years ago, Gillen became Hempstead’s first Democratic town supervisor in more than 100 years. On Election Day, she promoted her platform of ridding the town of a century of “political patronage pay-to-play.”

“Bloated salaries and bloated patronage, high executive level staffing and payroll – that’s where all the money went, and residents are being cheated,” she said.

“I am glad to stand up with the residents and make sure that they’re not getting a backdoor increase in their taxes,” said Clavin.

The race was closely watched, as explained by Hofstra University’s executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies, Larry Levy.

“Long Island is what you could call the quintessential suburban swing county, and it’s the suburbs that decide national elections. So we’re going to get a chance, an advanced look, at the 2020 race,” he told CBSN New York.

The New York GOP tweeted congratulations to Clavin, saying, “Republicans win back the largest town in the country in this important suburban battleground for 2020.”

Jacobs told supporters, “I don’t see any further changes here tonight, we’re going to, as I said, pick this up in the morning.”