NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man who was infamously caught on camera faking a fall so he could file a false injury report has been punished for the crime.
Alexander Goldinsky has been sentenced to probation and community service for the incident in 2018 at a Woodbridge business – where he was working as an independent contractor.
The 58-year-old could be seen on surveillance cameras blatantly tossing a cup full of ice on the floor and throwing the cup away. He then walks back to the ice cubes strewn about the floor, appears to carefully plan his next step, and then fall.
Goldinsky is seen flat on his back, with his hat off his head as he waits to be discovered.
He later filed a claim for an ambulance and treatment at the hospital for the injuries he claims he sustained.
After discovering the scheme, prosecutors charged him with insurance fraud and theft by deception, and say the fall was no accident.
He eventually pleaded guilty in August.
Goldinsky must also repay $563 to an insurance company for filing a false injury claim.