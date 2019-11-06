NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Ready or not, holiday shopping season is almost here.

There are 48 days left to get all of your presents, and if you’re looking for some fresh shopping ideas, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu has some inspiration.

Lifestyle expert Amanda Birenberg has lots of ideas.

For men, “my trick is to find staples that will last in their wardrobe for years to come,” she said.

She likes cashmere sweaters, neutral-colored boots, watches and sunglasses.

For women, boots are also fun, snakeskin and white are hot right now. Coats with faux fur accents are big.

For teens and tweens, there are lots of bags with faux fur, bright-colored puffer jackets and so-called “dad sneakers” for the little ones.

Go low-tech with art project and activity sets, from decorating your own jewelry box to digging up a dinosaur

Beauty products are always a hit. If you have trouble choosing, just buy a gift card to a beauty store.

If you know someone who’s always wanted to learn a new language, you can buy an on-line language course, and there are lots to choose from.

If you have out-of-towners visiting, buy them an attraction pass which gets them into museums and other hot spots. Just go to nycgo.com.

You can give experiences like cooking lessons or a trip to a winery.

“We bought scuba lessons for our son-in-law so he learned to be a scuba diver,” said shopper Jere Matty.

If you’re a bike rider who’s dreading winter weather, bring it inside.

“You don’t like to bike in the cold weather, there are bike stands you can attach your bike to and pedal indoors,” said Abdul Oluseku.

For the movie lover, buy some passes. Those tickets can get very expensive.

As far as when to buy, you’ll find the best deals on jewelry and tech gifts later this month from around Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

With toys, you’ll see deeper discounts next month.