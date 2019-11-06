



– Two people were killed in an early-morning blaze today in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. at a single-family home on Sheridan Street in Jamesburg.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof before it collapsed.

No firefighters or police were injured bringing the fire under control.

The cause of the deaths remains undetermined pending investigation by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jason Muller of the Jamesburg Police Department at (732) 521-0011, or Detective Deon McCall of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3848.

