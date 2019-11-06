Comments
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A drug and gun trafficking bust on Long Island has led to the largest fentanyl seizure in Nassau County history.
Authorities sat 400 grams of fentanyl – the equivalent to more than 150,000 potentially fatal overdoses – were seized by police.
Investigators also recovered 500 grams of cocaine and eight firearms.
Eleven people – including a Massachusetts prison inmate – were indicted for their alleged roles in the Hempstead-based crime operations.
“These investigations… are making Hempstead safer by taking on the trafficking and sale of the lethal drugs and guns that are linked to the violence that has terrorized the good people of Hempstead,” Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said.
Of the 11 suspects charged in the drug bust, nine are now in custody.