



Photo: 42 North/Unsplash

NEW YORK (Hoodline) — If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a cabaret show to a Broadway musical event, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

‘Prohibition Fridays: A Cabaret Show From Another Era’

From the event description:

“Prohibition Fridays: A Cabaret Show From Another Era” showcases new entertainers every week.

When: Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Secret Room NYC, West 45th Street

Price: $12.50-$37.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Daniel Cainer’s ‘Jewish Chronicles’

From the event description:

Feuding tailors, a cocaine-addicted rabbi and a Jewish woman who joins a fundamentalist Christian sect are just a few of the sometimes poignant, often humorous stories told through music in singer-songwriter Daniel Cainer’s “Jewish Chronicles.”

When: Friday, Nov. 8, 9 p.m.

Where: Huron Club at the SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St.

Price: $19.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brazilian Jazz & Tango

From the event description:

At this special Club Bonafide concert in New York, French-Israeli singer-songwriter Yael Dray-Barel and Argentinian guitarist Gabriel Hermida will pay tribute to Jobim, and put a spotlight on Hermida’s countryman Ástor Piazzolla, who’s credited with adding a touch of jazz and classical to tango and forging a new style called nuevo tango.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 4 p.m.

Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Floor 3

Price: Free-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

So French Cabaret

From the event description:

The So French Cabaret is a unique jazz ensemble featuring the harp, which promotes French and American songs of the 1930s and 1940s.

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Floor 3

Price: Free-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pop Music With a Broadway Twist

From the event description:

Line ’em up and let ’em sing! Some of Broadway’s finest will be adding their stamp onto today’s biggest pop hits. Performers from shows like “American Idiot,” “Spring Awakening,” “Les Miz” and “Rock of Ages” add a little over-the-top pop to stadium anthems and radio hits by some of your favorite stars, including Rufus Wainwright and Adele.

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Feinstein’s/54 Below, 254 W. 54th St., Cellar

Price: $15-$148

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets