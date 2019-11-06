By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning everyone!
It’s a chilly start today under mostly clear skies to begin. Temps are in the low 40s around the city but as cool as the mid 30s in the Hudson Valley. No weather worries today, except for the fact that we are overall about 5-10 degrees cooler than Tuesday.
No rain in the forecast tonight, but do expect clouds together on Thursday ahead of some rain, mixed precip and even snow Thursday night into Friday morning.
As the cold front passes the area, expect a cold rush of air for Friday morning and throughout your day on Friday. It will feel like the 20s and 30s under the steady gusts of a west wind.
Don’t expect too much snow accumulation, but see the map for your local totals.
Check back in frequently for the latest on this changing forecast.