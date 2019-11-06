Comments
Today will be much nicer than yesterday with lots of sunshine, a cool breeze and highs in the low to mid 50s.
It stays quiet tonight with mostly clear skies. It will, however, be on the chilly side with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s.
Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow as our next system approaches. We should stay dry through the first half of the afternoon, but rain will fill in during the second half of the afternoon and evening. It even looks like some snow will mix in well north and west by Thursday evening; a few wet flakes are possible around the city late tomorrow night.
After that, it’s all about the bitter blast!