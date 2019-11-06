Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal investigators say the way to keep cyclists safe is more bike helmets.
Following a spike in bicycle deaths, the National Transportation Safety Board now recommends requiring riders of all ages to wear helmets.
In September, Mayor Bill de Blasio faced backlash from cycling advocates after telling CBS2 he was considering requiring Citi Bike users to wear helmets.
Advocates argue prioritizing people over cars is what would make cyclists more safe.