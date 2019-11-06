Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An elderly man was struck and killed while crossing the street in Queens Wednesday morning.
It happened at 73rd Place and 67th Drive in Middle Village at around 8:30 a.m.
Police say the Bing Nuan Chen, 83, was crossing the street with his wife when he was hit.
The school bus remained on the scene and is not facing charges.
No children were on the bus at the time.