NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A traffic agent was attacked while on the job in Brooklyn, police say.
The agent was issuing a parking ticket around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 when he was approached by a man near Fifth Avenue and 15th Street in Park Slope.
Police said the man yelled at the agent before pushing him and punching him in the face.
The suspect took off in a red 2008 Jeep Wrangler with a Maryland license plate 7AX0329. The agent was taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for pain and swelling.
Police said they’re searching for a man in his 30s, believed to be 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with a bald head and last seen wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.