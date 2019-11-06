Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD want your help finding three men who robbed a 12-year-old boy in Washington Heights.
Investigators say last Tuesday night, one of the men took the boy’s cell phone while he was standing near the corner of Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 162nd Street.
Two other men then allegedly threatened to shoot the boy.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.