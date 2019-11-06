Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It may only be the first week of November, but it’s never too early to prepare for snow, right?
In New York, crews are already getting ready for the season’s first expected snowfall.
CBS2 cameras spotted city sanitation workers filling salt mounds on 55th Street on the west side Wednesday.
While the city is expecting mostly rain Thursday, CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn says there’s a better chance of seeing snow in the five boroughs next week.
