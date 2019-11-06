



Police have released new video of a vicious assault on a 67-year-old man in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, he was kicked in the chest and knocked unconscious after falling back and hitting his head.

This happened on Sept. 25 on Longwood Avenue in the Longwood section.

Investigators say the victim is a hardware store employee who got into a dispute with the two suspects.

While holding one of his alleged attackers on the ground, surveillance cameras catch the second suspect come in and deliver the violent kick.

Police say they are still looking for the duo.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.