NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx man is under arrest in a brutal attack against a 67-year-old man inside an elevator.
Police say 22-year-old Joshua Marrero repeatedly punched the victim on Nov. 11 at an apartment building near Southern Boulevard and East 187 Street in the Belmont section.
Investigators called it an unprovoked attack.
Ray was brutally beaten in an elevator inside his Bronx apartment building and the attack was caught on camera. Police are now searching for the suspect. For a closer look at him follow this link: https://t.co/hh7h7uCO0S pic.twitter.com/tCqbJsZsJQ
— Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 4, 2019
The victim – 67-year-old Ray Diaz – told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis he was coming home from the store when he got into the elevator with the suspect.
“I don’t really remember, it was so fast. He hit me in the face so many times,” he said. “I have a messed up arm, I couldn’t fight back.”
Marrero was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault.