



The NYPD is looking for a pair of thieves accused of stealing thousands worth of merchandise from a Manhattan luxury store.

Authorities say the robbers walked into Jimmy Choo on the Upper East Side and ran out with pricy handbags worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Police say the thieves, a man and a woman, entered the store on Madison Avenue, off East 63rd Street, just after 11:30 Wednesday morning.

Both suspects were wearing black hoodies and swiped several bags that cost about $26,000.

They took off in a blue jeep with Pennsylvania plates.

No one was injured during the robbery and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.