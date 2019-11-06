NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump will make history in New York Monday for Veterans Day.
The chairman of the United War Veterans Council announced Trump will address the 100th annual opening ceremony for the New York City Veterans Day Parade.
While U.S. presidents have always been invited to the parade, President Trump is the first known president to accept the invitation.
“This is a day when we put politics aside to focus on honoring our veterans, and to re-commit ourselves as a community to providing them with the services they have earned, the services they deserve and, for many, the services they were denied,” said United War Veterans Council chair Douglas McGowan.
Trump will also lay a wreath at the eternal light memorial in Madison Square Park.
The Veterans Day Parade – the largest in the nation – heads up Fifth Avenue, starting at 24th Street at noon.