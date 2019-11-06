(CBS Local)– On November 22, Chadwick Boseman returns to the big screen and his new movie “21 Bridges” is one that New Yorkers will definitely be interested in.

“21 Bridges” follows an NYPD detective who is tasked with hunting down a couple of cop killers. Actor Victoria Cartagena is in the movie and the former Gotham star is excited for people to check this one out.

“It was originally 17 Bridges when I first went out for it,” said Cartagena in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Chadwick Boseman’s character is hunting down these cop killers and they have to shutdown Manhattan from midnight to 5am. He has a certain amount of time to find them. I play a cop who is the head of the command center and Chadwick and I are communicating throughout the film and I am his eyes helping him. It was a lot of green screen acting, which I’ve never done.”

Cartagena also plays a leading role on Fox’s with Brittany Snow. The actor loves the opportunity to play an empowering woman on television and she’s had some great women help her along the way.

“I have two daughters who are nine-year-old twins and it’s to show them that you can be this strong Latina woman,” said Cartagena. “You can do it all. I got to work with Angelina Jolie in Salt. I had like five lines and I don’t think my character even had a name. She was one of the reasons why I wanted to be an actor and it was brilliant to work with her. She treated me like I was her number two. She stayed there for the whole 30 minutes of our scene and I’ll always remember that.”