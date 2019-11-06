Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The woman accused of climbing into a lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo has turned herself into the NYPD.
Police sources tell CBS2 Myah Autry surrendered to authorities Wednesday night.
NYPD officials say it was Autry who was caught on a video taken at the Bronx Zoo in September, apparently taunting a male lion standing several feet away. That video quickly went viral.
The arrest comes less than a week after Autry appeared in a New Jersey courtroom to answer charges in a different incident.
New Jersey police accused her of stealing from a store in Kearny. She pleaded not guilty to shoplifting on Oct. 31.
The trespassing suspect is reportedly being held for questioning at the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Charges in the case are still pending.