Comments
Yonkers, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police said Wednesday they’ve apprehended a prisoner who escaped in Yonkers.
Yonkers, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police said Wednesday they’ve apprehended a prisoner who escaped in Yonkers.
Sarah Camarda, 29, was located after an overnight search.
Camarda was originally arrested on Monday and charged with felony drug possession.
Investigators say she was handcuffed to a gurney while being treated at Saint Joseph’s Hospital Tuesday.
Camarda managed to slip out of her handcuffs and run away as officers were trying to subdue an unruly patient several beds away.
It’s unclear if she’ll face additional charges.