NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search continues for the now-famous black cat that crashed Monday night’s game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.
Efforts are underway to locate the feline that ran across the field at Metlife Stadium during a Giants drive.
AUDIO: There was a cat on the field. @Kevinharlan had the #MNF call for us.
It was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/4ShTBVaYRZ
— Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) November 5, 2019
The game stopped for a couple of minutes before the furry football fan ran off, leaving behind bad luck for the Giants. They went on to lose 37-18.
Um so THIS JUST HAPPENED AT #NYGvsDAL #blackcat #catgate @Giants #onlyinny pic.twitter.com/gjw1cwhbiP
— Tara Jakeway (@tarajakewaytv) November 5, 2019
Officials say they’ve set multiple humane traps throughout the stadium but so far no sign of the cat.
A local trap, neuter, release and no-kill shelter has also been brought in to help.