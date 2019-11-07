Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a store owner in the chest late Wednesday night in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a store owner in the chest late Wednesday night in the Bronx.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at Healthy Juice Bar on Adee Avenue in the Allerton section.
Police said a 37-year-old bystander confronted the shooter and took away his gun, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.
The owner was rushed to NYC Health+Hospitals/Jacobi in critical but stable condition. His name has not been released.
Investigators are working to determine whether the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute or possibly a robbery gone wrong.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.