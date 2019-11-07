(CBS Local)– New York resident Dulcé Sloan is the latest breakout star from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

The comedian recently dropped a new comedy special on Comedy Central and she’s proving that she’s one of the funniest people in the comedy game today.

“I did a lot of clubs beforehand and I was doing the show [The Daily Show] and then flying out every Thursday or Friday,” said Sloan in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I was doing a club and doing five shows nonstop for three months.”

The Daily Show has created several comedic stars like John Stewart, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, and Steve Carell. Sloan feels as though she is finally finding her comfort zone on the show.

“I am starting to understand how to pitch for myself,” said Sloan. “I had to figure out what things I wanted to talk about on the show. I’m getting better at figuring out what things would be good for my voice and what would be good for the show. The biggest difference is to not be worried if a pitch doesn’t get approved. I’m starting to be more trusting of myself.”

Sloan’s special is available on demand on Comedy Central.